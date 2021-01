Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 12:32 Hits: 10

We must make 2021 the year climate action came of age, or face disaster, says Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-we-are-close-to-the-point-of-no-return/a-56122609?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss