Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 22:31 Hits: 6

President Trump on Friday vetoed a bill that would gradually eliminate the use of large-scale driftnet fishing in federal waters off the coast of California.“By forcing the West Coast drift gillnet fishery to use alternative gear that has not been...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/532337-trump-vetoes-bipartisan-driftnet-fishing-bill