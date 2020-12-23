The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The ABCs of species evolution

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Scientists propose that a family of transporter proteins has played an important role in species evolution. One protein in particular, called ABCA1, was likely crucial for vertebrate evolution by helping regulate when signals involved in cell proliferation, differentiation and migration enter a cell. This process was necessary for vertebrates to develop into more complex organisms with sophisticated body structures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223125747.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version