Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:24 Hits: 0

Underwater excavation, borehole drilling, and modelling suggests a massive paleo-tsunami struck near the ancient settlement of Tel Dor between 9,910 to 9,290 years ago, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223142433.htm