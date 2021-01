Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 12:57 Hits: 8

Pakistan's federal government is planning to build modern cities on Bundal and Dingi islands, which could ease pressure on Karachi, the country's financial hub. Experts say it would be an ecological catastrophe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-s-arabian-sea-islands-risk-environmental-disaster/a-56111178?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss