The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Blood vessel cells implicated in chronic inflammation of obesity

Category: Environment Hits: 5

When fat cells in the body are stuffed with excess fat, the surrounding tissue becomes inflamed. That chronic, low-level inflammation is one of the driving factors behind many of the diseases associated with obesity. Now, scientists have discovered a type of cell responsible, at least in mice, for triggering this inflammation in fat tissue. Their findings could eventually lead to new ways to treat obesity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201231091048.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version