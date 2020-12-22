Environmental effects of purchasing, consuming mislabeled fish

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Seafood is the world's most highly traded food commodity, and reports of seafood mislabeling have increased over the past decade. However, proof of the environmental effects of mislabeled seafood has been scant as has research. So, researchers analyzed the impact of seafood mislabeling on marine population health, fishery management effectiveness, and habitats and ecosystems in the United States, the world's largest seafood importer.

