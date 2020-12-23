The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Quantum wave in helium dimer filmed for the first time

Category: Environment Hits: 0

For the first time, an international team of scientists has succeeded in filming quantum physical effects on a helium dimer as it breaks apart. The film shows the superposition of matter waves from two simultaneous events that occur with different probability: The survival and the disintegration of the helium dimer. This method might in future make it possible to track experimentally the formation and decay of quantum Efimov systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223125734.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version