Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 14:54 Hits: 5

Astronomers are studying black holes that could have formed in the early universe, before stars and galaxies were born. Such primordial black holes (PBHs) could account for all or part of dark matter, be responsible for some of the observed gravitational waves signals, and seed supermassive black holes found in the center of our Galaxy and other galaxies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201228095432.htm