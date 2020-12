Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 15:18 Hits: 7

Researchers have discovered what type of neural mechanisms are the basis for emotional responses to music. Altogether 102 research subjects listened to music that evokes emotions while their brain function was scanned with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201228101801.htm