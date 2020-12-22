EPA’s Final Lead in Drinking Water Rule Could Leave Toxic Lead Pipes in the Ground For Decades

WASHINGTON – The Lead and Copper Rule finalized today by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will leave millions of people exposed to toxic lead in drinking water for decades.

The following is a statement by Erik D. Olson, Senior Strategic Director for Health at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“EPA’s rule condemns millions of Americans to drink lead-contaminated water for a generation. That’s unjust and illegal. To protect against the scourge of lead poisoning we must remove the 6 to 10 million lead pipes buried in communities across the country. EPA’s new rule will leave those pipes in use for decades—and in many cases forever. We can, and must, do better.”

