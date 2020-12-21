The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists and philosopher team up, propose a new way to categorize minerals

Minerals are the most durable, information-rich objects we can study to understand our planet's origin and evolution. However, the current classification system leaves unanswered questions for planetary scientists, geobiologists, paleontologists and others who strive to understand minerals' historical context. A new evolutionary approach to classifying minerals complements the existing protocols and offers the opportunity to rigorously document Earth's history.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221160435.htm

