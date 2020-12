Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 14:19 Hits: 3

Japan adopted a climate plan that aims for the country to go carbon free by 2050, The Associated Press reported Friday. The “green growth strategy” intends to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s previously announced pledge for the country...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/531658-japan-aims-to-be-carbon-free-by-2050