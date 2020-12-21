Fungal RNA viruses: Unexpected complexity affecting more than your breakfast omelet

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 December 2020

Traditional approaches for studying fungal RNA viruses have relied upon sequence similarity, resulting in an underestimation of RNA viral genome diversity. Researchers have now used an advanced technological approach called Fragmented and Primer Ligated Double Stranded RNA sequencing, or FLDS, to identify viral sequences that were previously overlooked. They identified novel viruses and viral genome structures and show that FLDS is a powerful tool for understanding RNA viral genome diversity.

