Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

In a court ruling hailed by health advocates, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will now have to collect data on asbestos imports into the U.S., a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.Health advocates have argued that the years-old...

