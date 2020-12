Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:15 Hits: 2

Modified CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing scissors are enabling researchers to make alterations to the genetic material of single-cell organisms that are indistinguishable from natural mutations. This method is making it possible to develop a (harmless) experimental live vaccine for the widespread parasite Toxoplasma gondii.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223091538.htm