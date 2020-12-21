The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Water and genes flow between the two largest Baltic salmon rivers

Salmon from upstream reaches of the two northernmost Baltic rivers are different from downstream salmon. A recent study found that upstream salmon from the large Tornio and Kalix Rivers in Finland and Sweden are genetically distinct and migrate at different times and ages than their downstream counterparts. However, there seems to be no such distinction between salmon from these two neighboring rivers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221101157.htm

