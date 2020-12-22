The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Droughts, viruses and road networks: Trends that will impact our forests

Category: Environment Hits: 3

A new study assembled an array of experts to highlight major trends that will impact the world's forests, and the people living around them, in the decade ahead. These trends include drought, viral outbreaks and vast infrastructure expansions across the globe. According to the researchers, a global strategy for human-nature interaction must be developed if we intend on ensuring the survival of both.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132022.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version