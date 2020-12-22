A powerful computational tool for efficient analysis of cell division 4D image data

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:21 Hits: 3

A research team has developed a novel computational tool that can reconstruct and visualize three-dimensional (3D) shapes and temporal changes of cells, speeding up the analyzing process from hundreds of hours by hand to a few hours by the computer. Revolutionizing the way biologists analyze image data, this tool can advance further studies in developmental and cell biology, such as the growth of cancer cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132115.htm