First Latino California Senator Alex Padilla Appointed to Fill Kamala Harris’ Seat

SACRAMENTO – Alex Padilla was appointed to fill California’s open Senate seat today by Governor Newsom. Padilla is well-versed in the pressing voter access, public health and climate issues that will be tackled in the nation's capital, having served as Secretary of State and Chair of the California Senate’s Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee.

A statement follows from Victoria Rome, Director of California Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Alex Padilla is ready to represent California’s people and values in Washington. We all will be counting on Padilla to protect our environment, combat the climate crisis and address the inequities suffered by communities overburdened by disproportionate environmental hazard and harm. NRDC looks forward to working with him in his new role.”

