Published on Monday, 21 December 2020

While the scientific community grapples with the loss of the Arecibo radio telescope, astronomers who revived a long-dormant radio telescope array in Argentina hope it can help compensate for the work Arecibo did in pulsar timing. Last year, scientists began a pulsar timing study using two upgraded radio telescopes in Argentina.

