The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Masks not enough to stop COVID-19's spread without distancing, study finds

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Wearing a mask may not be enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 without social distancing. Researchers tested how different types of mask impacted the spread of droplets that carry the coronavirus when we cough or sneeze. Every material tested dramatically reduced the number of droplets that were spread. But at distances of less than 6 feet, enough droplets to potentially cause illness still made it through several of the materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132057.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version