Masks not enough to stop COVID-19's spread without distancing, study finds

Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Wearing a mask may not be enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 without social distancing. Researchers tested how different types of mask impacted the spread of droplets that carry the coronavirus when we cough or sneeze. Every material tested dramatically reduced the number of droplets that were spread. But at distances of less than 6 feet, enough droplets to potentially cause illness still made it through several of the materials.

