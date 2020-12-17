Biden Nominates Michael Regan, North Carolina Environment Regulator, to Head E.P.A.

Articles

Written by Dominique Browning

Photo: N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Photo: N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Moms Clean Air Force is impressed and encouraged by President-elect Biden’s nomination of Michael Regan as EPA Administrator. secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, to be the next EPA Administrator.

I know Regan, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, to be a warm, dedicated, thoughtful person, with deep reserves of resilience, for whom the protection of our environment and human health is not just a job, it is a calling. We look forward to working with him; Regan has a track record of putting people before polluters, and is willing to stand up to industrial polluters for the sake of our children’s health.

With this nomination, President-elect Biden is sending a powerful message that he is serious about repairing the damage done by the previous Administration and restoring the agency to its mission of protecting our environment and human health based on clear science. Better yet: this nomination signals a high level of ambition for addressing issues of racial inequity in who breathes polluted air, and what can be done to get us to climate safety.

The nomination of Regan for EPA Administrator, alongside the appointment of Gina McCarthy as White House Climate Coordinator, shows a deep appreciation for the urgency of the problems we face due to climate and air pollution. Moms are celebrating that commitment. TELL CONGRESS: HOLD THE EPA ACCOUNTABLE TO OUR FAMILIES

