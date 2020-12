Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:12 Hits: 7

Congress’s final spending package does not include language backed by Democrats to block an executive order from President Trump that lifts protections for civil servants while creating a pathway for his political appointees to remain in government....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531181-omnibus-doesnt-block-trump-order-allowing-burrowing-of-political