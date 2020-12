Articles

Thursday, 17 December 2020

The jagged terrain of Greenland's mountains is protecting some of the island's outlet glaciers from warm coastal waters, according to a team of researchers. However, in regions where the flat bedrock offers no such protection, runaway thinning can reach far into the ice sheet and eat away at previously unaffected ice and contribute to sea level rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201217112850.htm