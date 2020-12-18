Artificial Intelligence that can run a simulation faithful to physical laws

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 14:45 Hits: 10

Researchers have successfully developed technology to simulate phenomena for which the detailed mechanism or formula are unexplained. They did this by using AI to create a model, which is faithful to the laws of physics, from observational data. This technology will hopefully enable these kinds of phenomena (e.g. wave motion and fracture mechanics) to be more accurately predicted by computer simulations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201218094502.htm