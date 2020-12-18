The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New material system to convert and generate terahertz waves developed

Terahertz light holds enormous potential for tomorrow's technologies. It might succeed 5G by enabling extremely fast mobile communications connections and wireless networks. The bottleneck in the transition from gigahertz to terahertz frequencies has been caused by insufficiently efficient sources and converters. A research team with the participation of HZDR has now developed a material system to generate terahertz pulses much more effectively than before. It is based on graphene, coated with a metallic lamellar structure.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201218112511.htm

