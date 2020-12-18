Discovery of chromophores that emit light in the ultraviolet region when excited with visible light

Articles

Fluorescence usually entails the conversion of light at shorter wavelengths to light at longer wavelengths. Scientists have now discovered a chromophore system that goes the other way around. When excited by visible light, the fluorescent dyes emit light in the ultraviolet region. According to the study, such light upconversion systems could boost the light-dependent reactions for which efficiency is important, such as solar-powered water splitting.

