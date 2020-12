Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 18:46 Hits: 4

Chimpanzees and bonobos are sister species that diverged around 1.8 million years ago as the Congo River formed a geographic boundary and they evolved in separate environments. Now, a whole-genome comparison of bonobos and chimpanzees reveals the gene pathways associated with the striking differences between the two species' diets, sociality and sexual behaviors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201216134657.htm