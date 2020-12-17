The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New path to rare earth mineral formation has implications for green energy and smart tech

Researchers have shed new light on the formation mechanisms of a rare earth-bearing mineral that is in increasingly high demand across the globe for its use in the green energy and tech industries. Their discovery has important economic implications because there are no substitute alternatives to these rare earth elements, which are indispensable for smart devices and low-carbon energy generation (e.g., electronics, wind turbines, hybrid cars).

