Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 14:44 Hits: 12

Social holidays improve holiday makers' overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study. The study analyzed the effect of social holidays on holiday makers' subjective well-being and experience of inclusion.

