Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 18:11 Hits: 5

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday selected Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), picking a longtime EPA insider to lead the agency.Regan, 44, is currently the secretary for North Carolina’s Department of Environmental...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530685-biden-set-to-select-michael-regan-to-lead-epa