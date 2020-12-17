Polariton interactions: Light matters

Articles

Why do 2D exciton-polaritons interact? This intriguing quasiparticle, which is part light (photon), and part matter (exciton), doesn't behave as predicted: continuing to interact with other particles when confined to two dimensions in extremely cold conditions. A new study finds the answer lies in the 'light-like' characteristics of these quasiparticles, with importance for future applications such as ultra-low energy electronics.

