Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:29 Hits: 4

For understanding the structure and function of catalysts in action, researchers have developed a new diagnostic tool. Operando X-ray spectroscopy visualizes the structure and gradients of complex technical catalysts in three dimensions, thus allowing us to look into functioning chemical reactors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201217112953.htm