Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 17:10 Hits: 7

Top environmental groups launched a new campaign Thursday to pressure President-elect Joe Biden to take executive action to try to curb fossil fuel emissions.The progressive organizations launched the Build Back Fossil Free campaign, a reference to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530662-environmental-groups-press-biden-to-take-executive-action-to-curb