Analysis of Fracking Finds Grave Health, Environmental Justice and Climate Impacts

Thursday, 17 December 2020

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Flare and an oil and gas production site in the Permian Basin in Texas ©2020 Julie Dermansky via PSR

This was written by Patrice Tomcik Project Manager of State Campaigns for Moms Clean Air Force:

For years Moms Clean Air Force has been working to protect children, families, and communities from the harms that are inherent to oil and gas operations. Every step of the fracking process creates pollution – from getting fracked oil and gas out of the ground, into pipelines, and to market. As every year passes, we get more and more information revealing the depth and breadth of how the oil and gas industry’s operations impacts health and the climate. In particular, communities of color, Indigenous people, low-income communities and communities living near oil and gas operations are disproportionately impacted by oil and gas activities and pollution. It is clear that communities most impacted by oil and gas operations need protections as we work to accelerate the replacement of dirty fossil fuels with clean and renewable energy sources.

The recent release of Physicians for Social Responsibility and Concerned Health Professionals of New York’s 7th edition of the Compendium of Scientific, Medical, and Media Findings Demonstrating Risks and Harms of Fracking analyzes nearly 2,000 academic studies, government reports, and investigative reports about the health and environmental impacts of the oil and gas industry.

