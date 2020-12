Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 21:43 Hits: 0

Researchers have shown that the coronavirus can be killed efficiently, quickly, and cheaply using ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs). They believe that the UV-LED technology will soon be available for private and commercial use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214164328.htm