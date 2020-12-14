One's trash, another's treasure: Fertilizer made from urine could enable space agriculture

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 17:35 Hits: 0

From the perspective of future societies, in extremely closed environments such as a space station, self-sufficiency in food cultivation and waste management is critical. However, the technology to achieve this is still lacking. In a new study, scientists shed light on a cheap and efficient method to make liquid fertilizer (ammonia) from simplified artificial urine, serving an ideal dual purpose of growing food and treating waste.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214123520.htm