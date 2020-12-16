The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Teaching artificial intelligence to adapt

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Getting computers to 'think' like humans is the holy grail of artificial intelligence, but human brains turn out to be tough acts to follow. Now, researchers have used a computational model of brain activity to simulate this process more accurately than ever before. The new model mimics how the brain's prefrontal cortex uses a phenomenon known as 'gating' to control the flow of information between different areas of neurons.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201216155201.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version