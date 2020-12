Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Whether at a birthday party in Brazil, a funeral in Kenya or protests in Hong Kong, humans all use variations of the same facial expressions in similar social contexts, according to a new study. The findings confirm the universality of human emotional expression across geographic and cultural boundaries at a time when nativism is on the rise.

