Researchers identify neurons that control nausea-like responses in mice

Researchers have identified neurons that regulate nausea-like responses in mice. When these neurons are experimentally turned on, nausea-like responses can be activated regardless of exposure to nausea-triggering substances. Without these neurons, nausea-like responses to poisons are lost. The results shed light on the sensation of nausea and present new targets for the design of improved, more precise antinausea medications.

