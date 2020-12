Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:16 Hits: 6

In rural South Africa, many kids can't make it to school due to poor transport links. South African NGO Sweetbike wants to help students get to graduation with the help of bicycles.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/graduating-green-bicycles-for-south-african-children/a-55947262?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss