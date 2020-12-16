EPA Awards Grants to Student Teams in Alabama for Innovative Technology Projects

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (December 16, 2020) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded approximately $50,000 to the University of Alabama and $25,000 to the University of Alabama in Huntsville as part of a total of $792,036 in funding for 32 student teams through its People, Prosperity and the Planet (P3) grant program. Each team will receive funding to develop and demonstrate projects that help address environmental and public health challenges.

“As EPA celebrates its 50th anniversary, this month, we are highlighting ways the agency supports the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, EPA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science and EPA Science Advisor. “The P3 program helps foster environmental education among students to support the next generation of scientists and engineers working to tackle some of today’s most pressing environmental issues.

"The P3 program supports students as they apply their classroom experiences to tackle pressing and complex environmental issues,” said Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. "EPA is proud to support the research being advanced by these student teams as they find innovative, sustainable solutions to protect our environment and our natural resources.”

“These are great examples of The University of Alabama’s world class scientists in water quality helping to improve the lives of citizens here in the state and across the country in concert with students who gain valuable research experience,” said The University of Alabama Water Institute Executive Director Scott Rayder. “Our researchers are to be commended for their inspiring leadership in growing the next generation of outstanding water expertise.”

The Phase I teams will receive grants of up to $25,000 each which serve as their proof of concept. This year’s winners are addressing a variety of research topics including efforts to reduce microplastics waste and food waste, creating innovative and solar-driven nanomaterials, building a stand-alone water treatment system that can provide potable water for indoor use in single family homes, and removing PFAS from water using liquid extractions. These teams are also eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to further implement their design in a real-world setting.

Phase I grantees include student teams from the following Alabama universities:

University of Alabama Cryptosporidium Capture in Sewage Impacted Waters

University of Alabama Functionalized Membranes for Removal of PFAS

University of Alabama in Huntsville Distributed Fiber-optic Turbidity Sensor Network



To learn more about the P3 Phase I winners, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/655/records_per_page/ALL

Background:

The P3 program is a two-phase research grants program that challenges students to research, develop and design innovative projects addressing environmental and public health challenges. Phase I serves as a “proof of concept,” where teams are awarded a $25,000 grant to develop their idea and showcase their research in the spring at EPA's National Student Design Expo. These teams are then eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to implement their design in a real-world setting.

For more information on the P3 Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/P3

To learn more about EPA’s 50th anniversary, visit: https://www.epa.gov/50