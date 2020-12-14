EPA recognizes two Virginia water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

PHILADELPHIA (December 14, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized two Virginia water infrastructure projects today for excellence and innovation within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) programs. These exemplary projects demonstrate leadership in innovative financing, partnership and problem solving while improving water quality and public health protection.

The Washington County Service Authority was recognized with an AQUARIUS award for Excellence in Community Engagement for work on the Rattle Creek Road Water Main Extension; and the Nature Conservancy was recognized with a PISCES award for Excellence in Environmental and Public Health Protection for work on the Clinch River Valley, Virginia, Land Conservation Project.

“Over the past four years, EPA has worked with its state partners to accelerate investment in water infrastructure and better serve both urban and rural communities across the nation,” said Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water, David Ross. “The 2020 AQUARIUS and George F. Ames PISCES projects illustrate the determination, coordination, and imagination our partners put forth to achieve their water quality goals.”

EPA’s AQUARIUS program celebrates innovation, sustainability and public health protection demonstrated by DWSRF programs and assistance recipients. The Washington County Service Authority project was one of 25 projects recognized nationwide with this award.

EPA’s George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients. The Nature Conservancy project in Virginia was one of 33 projects recognized nationwide with a PISCES award.

“EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region is proud to see two water projects in Virginia get national recognition for water quality improvement projects,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “These projects demonstrate how federal-state partnerships can help communities make valuable improvements to water quality and public health.”

The State Revolving Funds (SRF) are EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. Since their inception, EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $189 billion in financial assistance to nearly 43,000 water quality infrastructure projects and 16,500 drinking water projects across the country.

To see the full list of recognized projects and learn more about the AQUARIUS and PISCES Programs, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf/aquarius or https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf/pisces .

BACKGROUND

On October 13, 2020, President Trump signed an Executive Order on “Modernizing America’s Water Resource Management and Water Infrastructure.” This historic action ensures Federal coordination on water policy is standard practice now and into the future by formally establishing a Water Subcabinet of senior Federal agency officials to facilitate efficient and effective management and modernization of our water supplies and systems while also eliminating duplication between agencies.

The Water Subcabinet will be co-chaired by U.S. Department of the Interior (Interior) Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, and will include senior officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Commerce (DOC), the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Department of the Army (Civil Works). The Water Subcabinet will work in close coordination with senior officials from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and other federal agencies as appropriate.