EPA Awards Cooperative Agreement to Support the National Tribal Toxics Council

WASHINGTON (December 16, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a cooperative agreement to support the National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC). Under the agreement, EPA will provide up to $800,000 over five years to Zender Environmental Health and Research Group to support the NTTC’s work representing tribal interests in the development and implementation of chemical risk assessment, risk management, and pollution prevention programs.

“Our partnership with the NTTC has strengthened EPA programs and developed new opportunities to protect public health and the environment in Indian country,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “The work done through this cooperative agreement will help sustain and support NTTC’s mission to raise awareness of risk management and pollution prevention issues in Indian country.”

“This agreement signals EPA’s continued commitment to working closely and collaboratively with tribes across the country,” said EPA Office of International and Tribal Affairs Assistant Administrator Chad McIntosh. “The NTTC plays a vital role in sharing information, setting priorities, getting important work done in Indian country.”

“EPA is proud to support the NTTC and its mission to advance pollution prevention and toxics management in Indian country,” said Director of EPA’s American Indian Environmental Office Scott Mason. “We value our tribal partnerships.”

Through this cooperative agreement, the NTTC:

Provides training, technical information and outreach in Indian country to increase the awareness and understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

Encourages the development of programs to prevent pollution.

Enhances tribal consultation and collaboration with federal, state, and local governments.

Facilitates networking, collaboration, and outreach to support national, regional, and individual tribes’ needs and concerns.

For example, last month, in collaboration with the NTTC and over 200 tribal representatives, EPA published the Lead Awareness in Indian Country: Keeping Our Children Healthy! curriculum. This educational tool raises awareness in tribal communities about childhood lead exposure and encourages actions that can be taken to reduce and/or prevent exposure.

Additionally, EPA is working in partnership with the NTTC to facilitate consultations with tribes on upcoming rules to address unreasonable risks to public health found in the agency’s recently released final TSCA chemical risk evaluations.

Read the Request for Applications (RFA) for the cooperative agreement - EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-003 for more information.

Read more about the National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC) .