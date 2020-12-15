The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Telemedicine needed to diagnose and treat dysphagia in COVID-19 patients, doctors say

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Ideally, clinicians assess dysphagia through a clinical (bedside) evaluation and one of two standard tests: a videofluoroscopic swallow study or a flexible endoscopic evaluation of swallowing. However, during the pandemic, clinicians diagnosing and treating dysphagia in COVID-19 patients are putting themselves at risk by using these up close and physical techniques. Therefore, experts say, say it's time to embrace telemedicine for dysphagia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215140831.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version