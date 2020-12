Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 18:51 Hits: 6

The Trump administration on Tuesday finalized its rollback of standards for showerheads following a string of public complaints from the president about low-flow fixtures designed to save water.The Department of Energy (DOE) rule was joined by...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530310-trump-administration-rolls-back-efficiency-standards-for