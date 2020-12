Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 22:57 Hits: 8

Eating avocado as part of your daily diet can help improve gut health, a new study shows. Avocados are a healthy food that is high in dietary fiber and monounsaturated fat. However, it was not clear how avocados impact the microbes in the gastrointestinal system or 'gut.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215175758.htm