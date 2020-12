Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 22:44 Hits: 8

Joe Biden will select former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) to beĀ his Energy secretary, according to multipleĀ reports Tuesday.Granholm led the state from 2003 to 2011, which included a period of economic distress during the Great...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530366-biden-selects-granholm-as-energy-secretary-report