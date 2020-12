Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 23:49 Hits: 8

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Gina McCarthy to oversee domestic climate policy in his administration, according to multiple reports.McCarthy, who served as EPA chief during former President...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530385-biden-taps-mccarthy-for-domestic-climate-czar